CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as materials stocks gain

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday boosted by materials stocks, while investors repriced their expectations of the first rate cut to May by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 10:07 a.m. ET (15:07 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 102.28 points, or 0.49%, at 21,124.16.

Materials stocks .GSPTTMT were the top gainers on the index, rising 1.5%, pulled up by Methanex Corp. MX.TOwhich rose 3.7% after it beat analysts' estimates for the fourth quarter.

The sector is set for its best day since Jan. 23 if gains hold.

Healthcare stocks .GSPTTHC trended upwards with a 1.2% rise, snapping a two-day losing streak.

While the Fed clearly indicated no possibility of a rate cut in March, markets took comfort in Chair Jerome Powell's commentary that the cuts will be sizeable for 2024.

"Powell's comments were a lot to chew on. He pretty much ruled out the possibility of a rate cut in March, but he also definitely set the table for a strong possibility of rate relief later this year", said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

"Even if the first rate has been pushed back a little bit, the financial markets are still very enthusiastic that there could be upwards of 150 basis points of rate cuts this year or six cuts by the Fed."

Meanwhile, Canadian manufacturing activity declined for a ninth straight month in January, but there was a slowdown in the pace of contraction as inflation pressures eased, data showed on Thursday.

Money market participants shifted their focus to the three tech giants - Apple AAPL.O, Meta META.O and Amazon AMZN.O- that will report earnings after the closing bell in the U.S.

Amongst individual stocks, luxury parka maker Canada Goose GOOS.TO climbed 5.5% after it forecast its fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates.

