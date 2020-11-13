US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as materials sector gains on firmer bullion prices

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, recovering from the previous session, as materials stocks gained due to a rise in bullion prices.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.7% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.2% to $1,877 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (14:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 139.91 points, or 0.84%, at 16,722.09.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.6% even though U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.7% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.6%. O/R

* Both the financials sector .SPTTFS and the industrials sector .GSPTTIN gained 0.8%.

* The biggest percentage gainer on the TSX was CCL Industries Inc CCLb.TO, jumping 8.4% after the packaging products maker posted upbeat third-quarter earnings.

* CCL was followed by another packaging products maker, Intertape Polymer Group Inc ITP.TO, which rose 7.2% after multiple brokerages turned bullish on the company.

* On the TSX, 197 issues gained, while 23 declined in a 8.57-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 24.57 million shares traded.

* Altus Group Ltd <AIF.TO> fell 5.8%, the most on the TSX, followed by Fortuna Silver Mines Inc <FVI.TO>, down 3.9%, after the miner's third-quarter adjusted profit fell below analysts' estimates.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp <MFC.TO>, Enbridge Inc <ENB.TO>, and Zenabis Global Inc <ZENA.TO>.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 16 new 52-week highs and one new low, with 38.17 million shares traded.

