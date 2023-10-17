News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as materials gain, CPI eases in September

October 17, 2023 — 10:50 am EDT

Written by Shubham Batra and Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed on Tuesday led by gains in the materials sector as gold prices rose, while softer-than-expected domestic consumer price inflation in September trimmed bets of another rate hike by the Bank of Canada.

At 10:21 a.m. ET (14:21 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 71.29 points, or 0.36%, at 19,692.09.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT rose 1.6%, hitting its highest in over three weeks, on higher gold prices as tensions in the Middle East buoyed safe-haven demand for the metal, while investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech later this week for cues on the interest rate path. GOL/

Meanwhile, Canada's annual inflation rate unexpectedly slowed to 3.8% in September and underlying core measures also eased, prompting markets and analysts to trim bets for another interest rate hike next week. 0#BOCWATCH

"Inflation is coming down but I don't think anybody is in the position to declare victory yet," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Canadian benchmark bond yield CA10YT=RR rose four basis points, to 4.075%, pressuring rate-sensitive stocks, which also rose after an initial fall.

Real estate .GSPTTRE and technology .SPTTTK shares were up 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, while the financials .SPTTFS were down 0.1%.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.6% as oil steadied after sliding more than $1 the day before, ahead of a trip by U.S. President Joe Biden to Israel in a bid to prevent escalation in the Middle East conflict. O/R

Communications shares .GSPTTTS were the biggest losers during the session, falling 0.5%.

Across the border, Wall Street's main indexes fell as Treasury yields rose following hotter-than-expected retail sales data. .N

(Reporting by Shubham Batra and Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Pooja Desai)

