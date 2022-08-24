CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher oil prices offset RBC earnings miss

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as resource shares climbed and despite rising bond yields as well as disappointing earnings from Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO, the country's biggest bank.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 36.03 points, or 0.2%, at 20,021.38.

Wall Street also rose as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference this week.

"The TSX is holding up despite an increase in Canadian bond yields which have negatively impacted share prices in recent sessions," said Brandon Michael, senior investment analyst at ABC Funds.

"The downtrend has been broken but markets are still looking for direction and where the next move is going to be."

The Canadian 10-year yield CA10YT=RR on Wednesday touched its highest level in nearly five weeks at 3.129%.

The TSX has rallied about 10% from its mid-July lows. It is expected to advance through the end of the year and then approach a record peak in 2023, a Reuters poll found.

The energy sector rose 1.1% as oil prices climbed. U.S. crude oil futures CLc1 settled 1.2% higher at $94.89 a barrel.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.5%.

It was helped by a 24% jump in the shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd TRQ.TO after global miner Rio Tinto RIO.L, RIO.AX sweetened its takeover proposal for the 49% stake of the company it does not already own.

The heavily weighted financials sector fell 1.1%, with shares of RBC dropping 2.6% after missing analyst estimates for third-quarter profit.

"We're seeing housing get hit hard with rising mortgage rates and so it's no wonder you're going to see banking take it on the chin a little bit," said Allan Small, senior investment adviser of the Allan Small Financial Group with iA Private Wealth.

