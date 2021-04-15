US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher gold prices lift miners

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as gold prices jumped on the back of lower Treasury yields and a weaker dollar, while Barrick Gold Corp gained on a positive earnings forecast.

Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO rose 1.6% after it maintained its full-year outlook even as gold production slipped nearly 9% in the first quarter, and also forecast higher output in the second half of the year as it ramps up some operations.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.8% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.9% to $1,750.1 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* At 8:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 113.82 points, or 0.59%, at 19,285.48.

* Producer prices in Canada most likely rose by 1.6% in March from February, Statistics Canada said in a preliminary flash estimate. Excluding energy and petroleum products, the producer prices likely rose 1.3%.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN was unchanged as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.4% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.2%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.2%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.6%.

* On the TSX, 167 issues were higher, while 54 issues declined for a 3.09-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 13.46 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Martinrea International MRE.TO, which jumped 4.0%, and B2Gold Corp BTO.TO, which rose 3.6%.

* Northland Power NPI.TO fell 6.3%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Air Canada AC.TO, down 1.8%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO, St Augustin Gold & Copper SAU.TO and Nevada Copper NCU.TO, which was flat.

* The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 73 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 27.21 million shares.

