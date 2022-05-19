CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as higher commodity prices boost resource shares
By Fergal Smith
TORONTO, May 19 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, clawing back some of the previous day's sharp decline, as shares of energy and gold mining companies got a boost from higher commodity prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 80.54 points, or 0.4%, at 20,181.92. On Wednesday, the index fell 1.9% as investors worried about the impact of soaring inflation on corporate earnings.
Thursday's advance was led by a gain of 3.1% for the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies.
Gold XAU= was up 1.4% at about $1,841 per ounce as a slide in the U.S. dollar .DXY and Treasury yields burnished bullion's safe-haven appeal.
Energy advanced 0.6% as oil prices rebounded after two days of losses, settling 2.4% higher at $112.21 a barrel CLc1.
"Recession fears are rising but that impact won't be felt for quite a while, which means the oil market won't see imminent crude demand destruction," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.
Technology ended 2.7% higher, helped by a gain of 10.1% for Lightspeed Commerce Inc LSPD.TO after the company reported quarterly earnings.
Among other advancers was Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO. It climbed 9% after the company forecast annual earnings and revenue above Wall Street expectations.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
