CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as gold miners track bullion gains

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by an over 2% rise in materials stocks, as gold miners tracked an increase in bullion prices, while further gains were capped by weakness in energy stocks.

March 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, led by an over 2% rise in materials stocks, as gold miners tracked an increase in bullion prices, while further gains were capped by weakness in energy stocks.

* The materials sector , which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.9% as gold futures rose 1.8% to $1,707.6 an ounce. [GOL/]

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 120.14 points, or 0.65%, at 18,577.92.

* The energy sector dropped 1% as U.S. crude prices were down 0.3% a barrel. [O/R]

* The financials sector slipped 0.5%. The industrials sector rose 0.6%.

* On the TSX, 167 issues were higher, while 50 issues declined for a 3.34-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 25.38 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were software firm Lightspeed POS Inc , which jumped 10.4% after BTIG raised its rating of the stock, and Ballard Power Systems Inc , which rose 9.9% after the fuel cell product maker received follow-on orders from Wrightbus for fuel cell modules.

* Flight simulator maker CAE Inc fell 6%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was Vermilion Energy Inc , down 2.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hydro One Ltd , Suncor Energy Inc , and Rogers Communications Inc .

* The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 71 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 45.64 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;)) Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/ (UPDATE)

