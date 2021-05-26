CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as gold gains lift material stocks

Updates prices, adds sector details

May 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, supported by material stocks as gold prices jumped on the back of softer Treasury yields after U.S. Federal Reserve officials downplayed inflation concerns.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3% as gold futures GCc1 climbed 0.4% an ounce. GOL/

* At 09:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 76.5 points, or 0.39%, at 19,640.62.

* Bank of Montreal BMO.TO fell 0.1% even after strongly beating analysts' estimates for quarterly results as it set aside fewer provisions than expected and its capital markets unit swung to a profit.

* Canadian National Railway CNR.TO rose 1.3% after saying it would divest Kansas City Southern's KSU.N 70-mile rail line between New Orleans and Baton Rouge to eliminate the only overlap between the two railroad operators.

* Canada's biggest pension managers boosted their investments in the country's major oil sands companies in the first quarter of 2021, raising questions about the funds' recent commitments to greening their portfolios.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.4% even as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.7%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS remained unchanged, while industrials .GSPTTIN rose 0.5%.

* On the TSX, 142 issues advanced, while 77 issues declined in a 1.84-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 17.05 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO>, which jumped 5.6% to a 3-week high, and Teck Resources <TECKb.TO> that rose 3.9% after Deutsche raised the stock's target price.

* Capital Power Corp <CPX.TO> fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX, after announcing bought offering of common shares.

* The second biggest decliner was iA Financial Corp <IAG.TO>, down 2.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Great-West Lifeco <GWO.TO> and Sun Life Financial <SLF.TO>.

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues, there were 22 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 28.63 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

