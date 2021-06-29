CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks track stronger crude prices

Update prices, sectors

June 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, rebounding from its worst day in over a week in the last session, as stronger crude prices boosted energy stocks.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.6% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.8% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.7%. O/R

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 47.62 points, or 0.24%, at 20,192.87.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were forest products company Canfor Corp CFP.TO, which rose 4%, and oil producer Vermilion Energy VET.TO, up 3.7%.

* The financials .SPTTFS and industrials .GSPTTIN sectors edged 0.2% higher.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 157 issues were higher, while 65 issues declined for a 2.42-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.16 million shares traded.

* Cyber-security firm BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO> fell 2.2%, the most on the TSX. It was followed by Sandstorm Gold Ltd <SSL.TO>, down 1.7%, after the gold miner acquired multiple cash-flowing streams and royalty assets, and also raised its production outlook for 2021.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Power Corporation of Canada <POW.TO>, Bank of Nova Scotia <BNS.TO> and TC Energy Corp <TRP.TO>.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and six new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 46 new 52-week highs and 16 new lows, with total volume of 27.25 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

