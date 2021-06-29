US Markets
VET

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks track stronger crude prices

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, rebounding from its worst day in over a week in the last session, as stronger crude prices boosted energy stocks.

Update prices, sectors

June 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, rebounding from its worst day in over a week in the last session, as stronger crude prices boosted energy stocks.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.6% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.8% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.7%. O/R

* At 9:37 a.m. ET (1337 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 47.62 points, or 0.24%, at 20,192.87.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were forest products company Canfor Corp CFP.TO, which rose 4%, and oil producer Vermilion Energy VET.TO, up 3.7%.

* The financials .SPTTFS and industrials .GSPTTIN sectors edged 0.2% higher.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1%.

* On the TSX, 157 issues were higher, while 65 issues declined for a 2.42-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 15.16 million shares traded.

* Cyber-security firm BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO> fell 2.2%, the most on the TSX. It was followed by Sandstorm Gold Ltd <SSL.TO>, down 1.7%, after the gold miner acquired multiple cash-flowing streams and royalty assets, and also raised its production outlook for 2021.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Power Corporation of Canada <POW.TO>, Bank of Nova Scotia <BNS.TO> and TC Energy Corp <TRP.TO>.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and six new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 46 new 52-week highs and 16 new lows, with total volume of 27.25 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VET BB SSL POW BNS TRP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular