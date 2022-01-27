CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks track gains in oil prices

Adds details, updates prices

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as heavyweight energy stocks tracked gains in oil prices, while hawkish signals from the Canadian and U.S. central banks cleared uncertainty over their policy tightening plans this year.

At 9:52 a.m. ET (14:52 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 241.33 points, or 1.17%, at 20,837.22.

Energy stocks .SPTTEN were the best performers in early trade, rising 2.9% as oil prices hit a seven-year high on concerns that political uncertainty in Russia and the Middle East will dent supply. O/R

"Normalizing production in Libya, Nigeria, Venezuela and in other OPEC nations all suggest that operational risks are now easing. This leaves the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, alongside tensions in the Middle East, as the largest sources of supply uncertainty," analysts at TD Securities wrote in a note.

The TSX ended flat on Wednesday after both the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve said they would raise interest rates this year to combat rising inflation, with the Fed planning a hike in March.

Uncertainty over the pace of policy tightening by the Fed had rattled markets in recent weeks, pushing the TSX to a six-month low on Monday.

Among individual stocks, Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO rose 1.7% after it surpassed quarterly revenue expectations on adding more subscribers and higher demand from remote working customers.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and four new lows.

Across Canadian issues, there were 12 new 52-week highs and 33 new lows, with total volume of 50.96 million shares.

