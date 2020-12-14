CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks gain on vaccine cheer

US Markets
Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, buoyed by energy stocks as oil prices advanced on hopes of a coronavirus vaccine-aided recovery in fuel demand.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices rose 0.8% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.7%. O/R

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (14:39 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 61.29 points, or 0.35%, at 17,610.21.

* Canada's first COVID-19 inoculations are set to begin as soon as Monday after some of the 30,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived over the weekend.

* The United States is also prepared to start immunization on Monday after its health regulator authorized emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine last week.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.3%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.3%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7% despite gold futures GCc1 falling 0.9% to $1,822.7 an ounce.GOL/

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were gold miner Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd OR.TO, which jumped 5.4% and Enerplus Corporation ERF.TO, which rose 4.4%.

* On the TSX, 180 issues were higher, while 37 issues declined in a 4.86-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 17.76 million shares traded.

* Gold miner Kinross Gold Corp K.TO fell 2%, the most on the TSX, followed by Trillium Therapeutics Inc TRIL.TO, down 1.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Hexo Corp HEXO.TO, BCE Inc BCE.TO, and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues, there were 54 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 45.97 million shares.

