US Markets
AZN

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks gain on COVID-19 vaccine progress

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The energy sector drove Canada's main stock index higher on Monday, as more signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of an economic revival and lifted oil prices.

Nov 23 (Reuters) - The energy sector drove Canada's main stock index higher on Monday, as more signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine bolstered hopes of an economic revival and lifted oil prices.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 2.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 1.0% a barrel while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.4%. O/R

* At 9:34 a.m. ET (14:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 40.82 points, or 0.24%, at 17,059.92.

* AstraZeneca AZN.L said its COVID-19 vaccine could be around 90% effective, while a top official of U.S. government's vaccine development effort said the country's health regulator is likely to approve the distribution of Pfizer PFE.N and BioNTech's 22UAy.DE shot in mid-December.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were oil producers Enerplus Corp ERF.TO, which jumped 4.3%, and Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO, which rose 4.1%.

* Canada's wholesale trade in October likely increased by 0.9%, after rising 0.9% in September, Statscan said in a flash estimate.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.7%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.2%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8%.

* On the TSX, 143 issues were higher, while 71 issues declined for a 2.01-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 19.70 million shares traded.

* Miner Pan American Silver Corp <PAAS.TO> fell 2.5%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was New Gold Inc <NGD.TO>, down 2.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp <MFC.TO>, Sun Life Financial Inc <SLF.TO>, and Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO>.

* The TSX posted three new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 45 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 31.80 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN PFE ERF PAAS NGD MFC SLF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular