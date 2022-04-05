CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as energy stocks boost

April 5 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, lifted by energy stocks after crude prices gained on the growing prospects of more Western sanctions on Russia over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 17.75 points, or 0.08%, at 22,103.35.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

