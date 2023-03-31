CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as domestic economy outperforms, Rogers communications shines

March 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged up on Friday after data showed the domestic economy had grown more than expected in January, boosting investor confidence, and Rogers Communications also surged post a government nod for its billion-dollar deal.

At 9:33 a.m. ET (13:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 121.11 points, or 0.61%, at 20,062.1.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

