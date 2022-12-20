US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as commodity-linked stocks lead

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

December 20, 2022 — 10:44 am EST

By Shashwat Chauhan

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index ticked higher on Tuesday, boosted by shares of miners and energy firms as crude and precious metal prices rose against a softer dollar.

At 10:30 a.m. ET (15:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 104.87 points, or 0.55%, at 19,305.63, though hovering close to a near seven-week low hit on Monday.

Gold prices jumped 1% as the dollar dropped after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak. Oil prices also rose, though uncertainty over demand from top consumer China kept gains in check. GOL/O/R

Energy shares .SPTTEN rose 1.0%.

Data showed Canada's October retail sales gained the most in five months, though it was a notch lower than the 1.5% rise forecast by analysts.

Heavyweight financials .SPTTFS also added to gains, rising 0.6%.

Among single stocks, IAMGOLD Corp IMG.TO scaled to the top of the index, gaining 25.4% after the miner sold its assets in Senegal, Mali and Guinea for a total $282 million to Moroccan mining company Managem MNG.CS.

