US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as commodities gain, risk sentiment improves

Contributor
Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as commodity stocks tracked gains in oil and metal prices on weakness in the dollar, while receding bets of a super-sized Federal Reserve interest rate hike improved sentiment globally.

July 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as commodity stocks tracked gains in oil and metal prices on weakness in the dollar, while receding bets of a super-sized Federal Reserve interest rate hike improved sentiment globally.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 188.08 points, or 1.02%, at 18,582.53.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular