CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as commodities gain, risk sentiment improves

July 18 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as commodity stocks tracked gains in oil and metal prices on weakness in the dollar, while receding bets of a super-sized Federal Reserve interest rate hike improved sentiment globally.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 188.08 points, or 1.02%, at 18,582.53.

