CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises after materials boost, positive factory data

Updates prices, adds sector details

May 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, boosted by material shares, as data showed Canadian manufacturing activity grew for a 10th straight month in April.

* Also lifting sentiment, business jet maker Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO jumped 5.4% after it forecast first-quarter business jet revenues to rise by 18% helped by improving demand for air travel.

* At 09:49 a.m. ET (1349 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 138 points, or 0.72%, at 19,246.33.

* Domestic data showed manufacturing PMI dipped to a seasonally adjusted 57.2 in April, a near record-setting pace, as Canada's government lined up billions in new spending to provide emergency support during a virulent third wave of COVID-19.

* Eight of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, with the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miner, adding 2.3%.

* Gold futures GCc1 rose 1.2% to $1,788.5 an ounce, helped by a pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. GOL/MET/L

* The energy sector .SPTTEN also climbed 1.6% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.8% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.5%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.7%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.7%.

* On the TSX, 188 issues were higher, while 36 issues declined for a 5.22-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 20.46 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were silver miner Silvercorp Metal SVM.TO, which jumped 6.2%, and uranium miner Nexgen Energy Ltd NXE.TO, which rose 5.4%.

* Medical marijuana company Organigram Holdings OGI.TO fell 2.8%, the most on the TSX, followed by biotech firm Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUP.TO, down 2.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc TBP.TO and Athabasca Oil Corp ATH.TO.

* The TSX posted 26 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 79 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 57.39 million shares.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Amy Caren Daniel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.