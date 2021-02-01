US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 2.05% to 17,692.45

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 2.05 percent to 17,692.45.

* Leading the index were Silvercorp Metals Inc <SVM.TO​>, up 25.7%, First Majestic Silver Corp​ FR.TO, up 23.5%, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc​ FVI.TO, higher by 18.5%.

* Lagging shares were Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​​ AUP.TO, down 1.9%, Boralex Inc​ BLX.TO, down 1.1%, and WSP Global Inc​ WSP.TO, lower by 0.7%.

* On the TSX 210 issues rose and 10 fell as a 21-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 247.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.53 points, or 3.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.64 points, or 0.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.68%, or $1.4, to $53.6 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.51%, or $1.38, to $56.42 O/R

* The TSX is up 1.5% for the year.

