CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.77% to 18,924.76
* Leading the index were West Fraser Timber Co Ltd <WFG.TO>, up 14.4%, Interfor Corp IFP.TO, up 9%, and Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, higher by 8.6%.
* Lagging shares were Capstone Copper Corp CS.TO, down 2.7%, Franco-Nevada Corp FNV.TO, down 2.4%, and Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, lower by 1.8%.
* On the TSX 207 issues rose and 30 fell as a 6.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 149.5 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Athabasca Oil Corp ATH.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 4.97 points, or 2.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 7.65 points, or 2.2%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.59%, or $1.63, to $104.23 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.09%, or $1.16, to $107.43 O/R
* The TSX is off 10.8% for the year.
