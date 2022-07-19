US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.77% to 18,924.76

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.77 percent to 18,924.76. Leading the index were West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, up 14.4%, Interfor Corp​, up 9%, and Bombardier Inc​, higher by 8.6%.

* Leading the index were West Fraser Timber Co Ltd <WFG.TO​>, up 14.4%, Interfor Corp​ IFP.TO, up 9%, and Bombardier Inc​ BBDb.TO, higher by 8.6%.

* Lagging shares were Capstone Copper Corp​​ CS.TO, down 2.7%, Franco-Nevada Corp​ FNV.TO, down 2.4%, and Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, lower by 1.8%.

* On the TSX 207 issues rose and 30 fell as a 6.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 3 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 149.5 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Athabasca Oil Corp ATH.TO, Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 4.97 points, or 2.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 7.65 points, or 2.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.59%, or $1.63, to $104.23 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.09%, or $1.16, to $107.43 O/R

* The TSX is off 10.8% for the year.

