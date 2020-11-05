CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.74% to 16,276.96

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.74 percent to 16,276.96

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO​>, up 38.1%, Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, up 15.7%, and Silvercrest Metals Inc​ SIL.TO, higher by 15.6%.

* Lagging shares were Badger Daylighting Ltd​​ BAD.TO, down 12.6%, Norbord Inc​ OSB.TO, down 4.1%, and Stantec Inc​ STN.TO, lower by 3.7%.

* On the TSX 170 issues rose and 52 fell as a 3.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 15 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 206.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.32 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.43 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.61%, or $0.63, to $38.52 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.24%, or $0.51, to $40.72 O/R

* The TSX is off 4.6% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.