LSPD

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.74% to 16,276.96

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.74 percent to 16,276.96.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.74 percent to 16,276.96

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO​>, up 38.1%, Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, up 15.7%, and Silvercrest Metals Inc​ SIL.TO, higher by 15.6%.

* Lagging shares were Badger Daylighting Ltd​​ BAD.TO, down 12.6%, Norbord Inc​ OSB.TO, down 4.1%, and Stantec Inc​ STN.TO, lower by 3.7%.

* On the TSX 170 issues rose and 52 fell as a 3.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 15 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 206.3 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.32 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.43 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.61%, or $0.63, to $38.52 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.24%, or $0.51, to $40.72 O/R

* The TSX is off 4.6% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LSPD SIL OSB STN ACB APHA ENB

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More