CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.55% to 18,990.32

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.55 percent to 18,990.32

* Leading the index were Denison Mines Corp <DML.TO​>, up 8.0%, Colliers International Group Inc​ CIGI.TO, up 7.7%, and AcuityAds Holdings Inc​ AT.TO, higher by 7.3%.

* Lagging shares were Maple Leaf Foods Inc​​ MFI.TO, down 1.7%, Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, down 1.7%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, lower by 1.5%.

* On the TSX 209 issues rose and 21 fell as a 10-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 216.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO, Power Corporation Of Canada POW.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.76 points, or 3.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.10 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 3.52%, or $2.08, to $61.24 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 3.08%, or $1.93, to $64.67 O/R

* The TSX is up 8.9% for the year.

