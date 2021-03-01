CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.43% to 18,317.74

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.43 percent to 18,317.74

* Leading the index were CAE Inc <CAE.TO​>, up 12.9%, WSP Global Inc​ WSP.TO, up 7.9%, and BlackBerry Ltd​ BB.TO, higher by 7.6%.

* Lagging shares were Cargojet Inc​​ CJT.TO, down 8.4%, First Majestic Silver Corp​ FR.TO, down 7.0%, and Fortuna Silver Mines Inc​ FVI.TO, lower by 5.2%.

* On the TSX 161 issues rose and 57 fell as a 2.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 18 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 183.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Blackberry Ltd BB.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.44 points, or 1.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 4.90 points, or 1.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.71%, or $1.05, to $60.45 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.46%, or $0.94, to $63.48 O/R

* The TSX is up 5.1% for the year.

