CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.42% to 18,383.18

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.42 percent to 18,383.18

* Leading the index were Hudbay Minerals Inc <HBM.TO​>, up 10.8%, Crescent Point Energy Corp​ CPG.TO, up 8.1%, and Methanex Corp​ MX.TO, higher by 7.5%.

* Lagging shares were Martinrea International Inc​​ MRE.TO, down 10.4%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, down 5.9%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, lower by 5.2%.

* On the TSX 167 issues rose and 50 fell as a 3.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 16 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 246.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 4.13 points, or 3.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 5.76 points, or 1.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 3.84%, or $2.45, to $66.28 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 4.27%, or $2.85, to $69.59 O/R

* The TSX is up 5.4% for the year.

