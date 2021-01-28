US Markets
PAAS

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.41% to 17,670.76

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.41 percent to 17,670.76

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.41 percent to 17,670.76

* Leading the index were First Majestic Silver Corp <FR.TO​>, up 21.7%, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc​ FVI.TO, up 14.3%, and Pan American Silver Corp​ PAAS.TO, higher by 11%.

* Lagging shares were BlackBerry Ltd​​ BB.TO, down 39.1%, Real Matters Inc​ REAL.TO, down 8.2%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc​ GOOS.TO, lower by 5.9%.

* On the TSX 172 issues rose and 45 fell as a 3.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 217.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Alimentation Couche-tard Inc ATDb.TO and First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.57 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 3.79 points, or 1.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.08%, or $0.57, to $52.28 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.54%, or $0.3, to $55.51 O/R

* The TSX is up 1.4% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PAAS BB REAL GOOS FR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular