CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.41% to 17,670.76

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.41 percent to 17,670.76

* Leading the index were First Majestic Silver Corp <FR.TO​>, up 21.7%, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc​ FVI.TO, up 14.3%, and Pan American Silver Corp​ PAAS.TO, higher by 11%.

* Lagging shares were BlackBerry Ltd​​ BB.TO, down 39.1%, Real Matters Inc​ REAL.TO, down 8.2%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc​ GOOS.TO, lower by 5.9%.

* On the TSX 172 issues rose and 45 fell as a 3.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 217.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Alimentation Couche-tard Inc ATDb.TO and First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.57 points, or 0.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 3.79 points, or 1.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.08%, or $0.57, to $52.28 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 0.54%, or $0.3, to $55.51 O/R

* The TSX is up 1.4% for the year.

