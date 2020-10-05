US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.3% to 16,410.19

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.30 percent to 16,410.19

* Leading the index were Aphria Inc <APHA.TO​>, up 13.8%, New Gold Inc​ NGD.TO, up 11.7%, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd​ VII.TO, higher by 10%.

* Lagging shares were Teck Resources Ltd​​ TECKb.TO, down 2.5%, Westshore Terminals Investment Corp​ WTE.TO, down 2.2%, and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust​ AP_u.TO, lower by 2.1%.

* On the TSX 191 issues rose and 28 fell as a 6.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 9 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 219.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.73 points, or 2.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.99 points, or 1.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 6.21%, or $2.3, to $39.35 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 5.55%, or $2.18, to $41.45 O/R

* The TSX is off 3.8% for the year.

