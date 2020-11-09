US Markets
VET

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.28% to 16,491.60

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.28 percent to 16,491.60

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.28 percent to 16,491.60

* Leading the index were Air Canada <AC.TO​>, up 26.8%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, up 26.2%, and Suncor Energy Inc​ SU.TO, higher by 24.8%.

* Lagging shares were Shopify Inc​​ SHOP.TO, down 13.6%, Cargojet Inc​ CJT.TO, down 13.0%, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd​ AEM.TO, lower by 9.8%.

* On the TSX 138 issues rose and 82 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 22 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 363.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada AC.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 11.19 points, or 17.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 11.14 points, or 4.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 7.84%, or $2.91, to $40.05 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 7%, or $2.76, to $42.21 O/R

* The TSX is off 3.4% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VET SU SHOP AEM AC ACB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular