CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.28% to 16,491.60

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.28 percent to 16,491.60

* Leading the index were Air Canada <AC.TO​>, up 26.8%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, up 26.2%, and Suncor Energy Inc​ SU.TO, higher by 24.8%.

* Lagging shares were Shopify Inc​​ SHOP.TO, down 13.6%, Cargojet Inc​ CJT.TO, down 13.0%, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd​ AEM.TO, lower by 9.8%.

* On the TSX 138 issues rose and 82 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 22 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 363.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada AC.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 11.19 points, or 17.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 11.14 points, or 4.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 7.84%, or $2.91, to $40.05 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 7%, or $2.76, to $42.21 O/R

* The TSX is off 3.4% for the year.

