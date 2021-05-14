CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.21% to 19,366.69

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.21 percent to 19,366.69

* Leading the index were SNC-Lavalin Group Inc <SNC.TO​>, up 16.0%, Village Farms International Inc​ VFF.TO, up 9.8%, and Denison Mines Corp​ DML.TO, higher by 9.4%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 7.2%, Centerra Gold Inc​ CG.TO, down 3.8%, and Canadian National Railway Co​ CNR.TO, lower by 3.7%.

* On the TSX 194 issues rose and 35 fell as a 5.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 25 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 225.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Enbridge Inc ENB.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.32 points, or 2.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 4.80 points, or 1.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.65%, or $1.69, to $65.51 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.68%, or $1.8, to $68.85 O/R

* The TSX is up 11.1% for the year.

