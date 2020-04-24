US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.19% to 14,420.36

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.19 percent to 14,420.36

* Leading the index were BRP Inc <DOO.TO​>, up 10.7%, Interfor Corp​ IFP.TO, up 8.7%, and First Quantum Minerals Ltd​ FM.TO, higher by 8.2%.

* Lagging shares were Secure Energy Services Inc​​ SES.TO, down 8.3%, Frontera Energy Corp​ FEC.TO, down 8.1%, and Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, lower by 6.8%.

* On the TSX 159 issues rose and 69 fell as a 2.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 7 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 323.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were B2gold Corp BTO.TO, Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.45 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.72 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 4.12%, or $0.68, to $17.18 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 3.47%, or $0.74, to $22.07 O/R

* The TSX is off 15.5% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

