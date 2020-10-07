US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.18% to 16,428.30

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.18 percent to 16,428.30

* Leading the index were Canopy Growth Corp <WEED.TO​>, up 7.9%, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc​ ZZZ.TO, up 7.5%, and Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, higher by 6.7%.

* Lagging shares were Maple Leaf Foods Inc​​ MFI.TO, down 4.9%, Eldorado Gold Corp​ ELD.TO, down 3.4%, and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd​ WDO.TO, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 154 issues rose and 66 fell as a 2.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 205.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.34 points, or 2.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 3.89 points, or 1.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.55%, or $0.63, to $40.04 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.1%, or $0.47, to $42.18 O/R

* The TSX is off 3.7% for the year.

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

