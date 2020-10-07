CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.18% to 16,428.30

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.18 percent to 16,428.30

* Leading the index were Canopy Growth Corp <WEED.TO​>, up 7.9%, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc​ ZZZ.TO, up 7.5%, and Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, higher by 6.7%.

* Lagging shares were Maple Leaf Foods Inc​​ MFI.TO, down 4.9%, Eldorado Gold Corp​ ELD.TO, down 3.4%, and Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd​ WDO.TO, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 154 issues rose and 66 fell as a 2.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 10 new highs and 1 new low, with total volume of 205.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-dominion Bank TD.TO, Bank Of Nova Scotia BNS.TO and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.34 points, or 2.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 3.89 points, or 1.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.55%, or $0.63, to $40.04 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.1%, or $0.47, to $42.18 O/R

* The TSX is off 3.7% for the year.

