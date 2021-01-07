CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.14% to 18,031.48

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.14 percent to 18,031.48

* Leading the index were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO​>, up 15.6%, Trillium Therapeutics Inc​ TRIL.TO, up 7%, and Shopify Inc​ SHOP.TO, higher by 6.9%.

* Lagging shares were Yamana Gold Inc​​ YRI.TO, down 2.9%, B2Gold Corp​ BTO.TO, down 2.6%, and Chartwell Retirement Residences​ CSH_u.TO, lower by 2.5%.

* On the TSX 153 issues rose and 68 fell as a 2.3-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 27 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 182.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.78 points, or 1.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.42 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.65%, or $0.33, to $50.96 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.39%, or $0.21, to $54.51 O/R

* The TSX is up 3.4% for the year.

