CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.13% to 19,501.36

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

December 29, 2022 — 04:05 pm EST

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.13 percent to 19,501.36

* On the TSX 189 issues rose and 43 fell as a 4.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There was 1 new high and 2 new lows, with total volume of 108.7 million shares.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.33 points, or 1.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 4.55 points, or 1.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 0.46%, or $0.36, to $78.6 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.19%, or $0.99, to $82.27 O/R

* The TSX is off 8.1% for the year.

This summary was machine generated December 29 at 21:05.

Reuters
