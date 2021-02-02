CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.08% to 17,883.36
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.08 percent to 17,883.36
* Leading the index were Aphria Inc <APHA.TO>, up 16.8%, Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, up 13.4%, and Cronos Group Inc CRON.TO, higher by 10.6%.
* Lagging shares were First Majestic Silver Corp FR.TO, down 25.0%, BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO, down 20.5%, and Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM.TO, lower by 17.8%.
* On the TSX 139 issues rose and 79 fell as a 1.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 11 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 186.3 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd BB.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.40 points, or 0.4%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 3.64 points, or 1.2%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.41%, or $1.29, to $54.82 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.18%, or $1.25, to $57.58 O/R
* The TSX is up 2.6% for the year.
