CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.07% to 18,329.52

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis, up 15.7%, Aphria, up 13.5%, and Westshore Terminals Investment, higher by 12.7%. Lagging shares were Canada Goose, down 4.5%, GFL Environmental, down 3.4%, and Canfor Corp​, lower by 2.3%.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.07 percent to 18,329.52

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO​>, up 15.7%, Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, up 13.5%, and Westshore Terminals Investment Corp​ WTE.TO, higher by 12.7%.

* Lagging shares were Canada Goose Holdings Inc​​ GOOS.TO, down 4.5%, GFL Environmental Inc​ GFL.TO, down 3.4%, and Canfor Corp​ CFP.TO, lower by 2.3%.

* On the TSX 158 issues rose and 61 fell as a 2.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 25 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 195.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aphria Inc APHA.TO, Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.04 points, or 2.1%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.87 points, or 0.6%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.16%, or $1.23, to $58.08 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.28%, or $1.35, to $60.69 O/R

* The TSX is up 5.1% for the year.

