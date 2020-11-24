CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 1.02% to 17,268.29
* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 1.02 percent to 17,268.29
* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO>, up 26.0%, Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG.TO, up 10.1%, and Air Canada AC.TO, higher by 9.3%.
* Lagging shares were Silvercorp Metals Inc SVM.TO, down 12.7%, Ballard Power Systems Inc BLDP.TO, down 8.1%, and Alamos Gold Inc AGI.TO, lower by 5.8%.
* On the TSX 141 issues rose and 76 fell as a 1.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 17 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 254.5 million shares.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.
* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.92 points, or 4.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 5.82 points, or 1.9%.
* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 4.2%, or $1.81, to $44.87 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 3.95%, or $1.82, to $47.88 O/R
* The TSX is up 1.2% for the year.
