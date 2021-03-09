CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.96% to 18,634.75

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.96 percent to 18,634.75

* Leading the index were Aphria Inc <APHA.TO​>, up 11.5%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, up 11.2%, and Lightspeed POS Inc​ LSPD.TO, higher by 9.6%.

* Lagging shares were CAE Inc​​ CAE.TO, down 7.3%, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc​ SNC.TO, down 5.7%, and Colliers International Group Inc​ CIGI.TO, lower by 3.8%.

* On the TSX 155 issues rose and 63 fell as a 2.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 26 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 187.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Blackberry Ltd BB.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.05 points, or 0.0%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.98 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.89%, or $1.23, to $63.82 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.45%, or $0.99, to $67.25 O/R

* The TSX is up 6.9% for the year.

