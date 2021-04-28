CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.95% to 19,356.95

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.95 percent to 19,356.95

* Leading the index were Shopify Inc <SHOP.TO​>, up 11.1%, OrganiGram Holdings Inc​ OGI.TO, up 9%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, higher by 8.8%.

* Lagging shares were Trillium Therapeutics Inc​​ TRIL.TO, down 7.8%, FirstService Corp​ FSV.TO, down 4.2%, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc​ WPRT.TO, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 127 issues rose and 94 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 25 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 191.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc (alberta) CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.72 points, or 3.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.65 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.13%, or $0.71, to $63.65 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.9%, or $0.6, to $67.02 O/R

* The TSX is up 11% for the year.

