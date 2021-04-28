US Markets
OGI

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.95% to 19,356.95

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.95 percent to 19,356.95

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.95 percent to 19,356.95

* Leading the index were Shopify Inc <SHOP.TO​>, up 11.1%, OrganiGram Holdings Inc​ OGI.TO, up 9%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, higher by 8.8%.

* Lagging shares were Trillium Therapeutics Inc​​ TRIL.TO, down 7.8%, FirstService Corp​ FSV.TO, down 4.2%, and Westport Fuel Systems Inc​ WPRT.TO, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 127 issues rose and 94 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 25 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 191.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc (alberta) CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 3.72 points, or 3.3%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.65 points, or 0.2%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.13%, or $0.71, to $63.65 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.9%, or $0.6, to $67.02 O/R

* The TSX is up 11% for the year.

This summary was machine generated April 28 at 21:08 GMT.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

OGI APHA TRIL FSV WPRT RY ENB CVE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular