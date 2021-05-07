US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.94% to 19,472.74

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.94 percent to 19,472.74. The TSX is up 11.7% for the year.

* Leading the index were OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO​>, up 17.7%, Tilray Inc​ TLRY.TO, up 14.4%, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc​ OGI.TO, higher by 12.4%.

* Lagging shares were Centerra Gold Inc​​ CG.TO, down 30.0%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc​ AUP.TO, down 18.2%, and NFI Group Inc​ NFI.TO, lower by 4.0%.

* On the TSX 180 issues rose and 49 fell as a 3.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 45 new highs and 2 new lows, with total volume of 249.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.06 points, or 1.6%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.35 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.17%, or $0.11, to $64.82 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.15%, or $0.1, to $68.19 O/R

