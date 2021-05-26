US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.93% to 19,745.47

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.93 percent to 19,745.47. Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd, up 10.5%, Tilray Inc​ , up 7.9%, and Village Farms International Inc​, higher by 7.8%.

* Lagging shares were Capital Power Corp​​ CPX.TO, down 3.9%, Finning International Inc​ FTT.TO, down 2.7%, and Silvercrest Metals Inc​ SIL.TO, lower by 2.4%.

* On the TSX 169 issues rose and 53 fell as a 3.2-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 17 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 228.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Great-west Lifeco Inc GWO.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 2.32 points, or 1.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.95 points, or 0.8%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.14%, or $0.09, to $66.16 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.25%, or $0.17, to $68.82 O/R

* The TSX is up 13.3% for the year.

This summary was machine generated May 26 at 21:03 GMT.

