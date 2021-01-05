CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.93% to 17,690.29

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.93 percent to 17,690.29

* Leading the index were Crescent Point Energy Corp <CPG.TO​>, up 10.6%, Vermilion Energy Inc​ VET.TO, up 9.2%, and Whitecap Resources Inc​ WCP.TO, higher by 8.7%.

* Lagging shares were Silvercrest Metals Inc​​ SIL.TO, down 5.4%, New Gold Inc​ NGD.TO, down 4.5%, and Iamgold Corp​ IMG.TO, lower by 4.2%.

* On the TSX 151 issues rose and 71 fell as a 2.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 15 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 201.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 6.88 points, or 7.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.29 points, or 0.4%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 4.98%, or $2.37, to $49.99 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 5.03%, or $2.57, to $53.66 O/R

* The TSX is up 1.5% for the year.

