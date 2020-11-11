CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.9% to 16,765.46

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.90 percent to 16,765.46

* Leading the index were Great Canadian Gaming Corp <GC.TO​>, up 34.7%, Linamar Corp​ LNR.TO, up 15.9%, and Boyd Group Services Inc​ BYD.TO, higher by 8%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 5.5%, New Gold Inc​ NGD.TO, down 4.4%, and Torex Gold Resources Inc​ TXG.TO, lower by 4.1%.

* On the TSX 148 issues rose and 72 fell as a 2.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 198.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.56 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.32 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.51%, or $0.21, to $41.57 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.66%, or $0.29, to $43.9 O/R

* The TSX is off 1.7% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.