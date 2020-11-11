US Markets
BYD

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.9% to 16,765.46

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.90 percent to 16,765.46

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.90 percent to 16,765.46

* Leading the index were Great Canadian Gaming Corp <GC.TO​>, up 34.7%, Linamar Corp​ LNR.TO, up 15.9%, and Boyd Group Services Inc​ BYD.TO, higher by 8%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 5.5%, New Gold Inc​ NGD.TO, down 4.4%, and Torex Gold Resources Inc​ TXG.TO, lower by 4.1%.

* On the TSX 148 issues rose and 72 fell as a 2.1-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 6 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 198.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.56 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.32 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.51%, or $0.21, to $41.57 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.66%, or $0.29, to $43.9 O/R

* The TSX is off 1.7% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BYD ACB NGD TXG AC ENB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular