US Markets
BLDP

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.79% to 18,837.40

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.79 percent to 18,837.40

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.79 percent to 18,837.40

* Leading the index were Linamar Corp <LNR.TO​>, up 10.8%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, up 10.1%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, higher by 9.9%.

* Lagging shares were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd​​ IVN.TO, down 10.9%, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust​ AX_u.TO, down 4.3%, and Osisko Mining Inc​ OSK.TO, lower by 3.6%.

* On the TSX 153 issues rose and 63 fell as a 2.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 37 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 185.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd IVN.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.14 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.32 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.62%, or $1.69, to $66.13 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.74%, or $1.86, to $69.76 O/R

* The TSX is up 8.1% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLDP APHA OSK AC SU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular