CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.79% to 18,837.40

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.79 percent to 18,837.40

* Leading the index were Linamar Corp <LNR.TO​>, up 10.8%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, up 10.1%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, higher by 9.9%.

* Lagging shares were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd​​ IVN.TO, down 10.9%, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust​ AX_u.TO, down 4.3%, and Osisko Mining Inc​ OSK.TO, lower by 3.6%.

* On the TSX 153 issues rose and 63 fell as a 2.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 37 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 185.7 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd IVN.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.14 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.32 points, or 0.1%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.62%, or $1.69, to $66.13 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.74%, or $1.86, to $69.76 O/R

* The TSX is up 8.1% for the year.

