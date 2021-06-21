CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.78% to 20,156.36

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.78 percent to 20,156.36

* Leading the index were Crescent Point Energy Corp <CPG.TO​>, up 8.8%, Enerplus Corp​ ERF.TO, up 8.3%, and MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, higher by 7.9%.

* Lagging shares were Lundin Mining Corp​​ LUN.TO, down 9.4%, Kinaxis Inc​ KXS.TO, down 3.8%, and MAG Silver Corp​ MAG.TO, lower by 3.0%.

* On the TSX 178 issues rose and 50 fell as a 3.6-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 13 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 198.2 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO, Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 6.28 points, or 4.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.61 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.61%, or $1.87, to $73.51 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 1.85%, or $1.36, to $74.87 O/R

* The TSX is up 15.6% for the year.

