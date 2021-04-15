CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.78% to 19,321.92

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.78 percent to 19,321.92

* Leading the index were Martinrea International Inc <MRE.TO​>, up 7.4%, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc​ FVI.TO, up 7.1%, and Hudbay Minerals Inc​ HBM.TO, higher by 6.7%.

* Lagging shares were AcuityAds Holdings Inc​​ AT.TO, down 6.7%, Ballard Power Systems Inc​ BLDP.TO, down 6.5%, and Northland Power Inc​ NPI.TO, lower by 6.0%.

* On the TSX 165 issues rose and 60 fell as a 2.8-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 18 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 203.0 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Royal Bank Of Canada RY.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Air Canada AC.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN fell 0.59 points, or 0.5%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 0.86 points, or 0.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.27%, or $0.17, to $63.32 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.36%, or $0.24, to $66.82 O/R

* The TSX is up 10.8% for the year.

