CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.78% to 16,604.80

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.78 percent to 16,604.80

* Leading the index were Enerplus Corp <ERF.TO​>, up 12.0%, Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc​ ZZZ.TO, up 9.7%, and Inter Pipeline Ltd​ IPL.TO, higher by 8.7%.

* Lagging shares were Aurora Cannabis Inc​​ ACB.TO, down 25.7%, Kinaxis Inc​ KXS.TO, down 11.1%, and Jamieson Wellness Inc​ JWEL.TO, lower by 8.9%.

* On the TSX 127 issues rose and 94 fell as a 1.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 240.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Air Canada AC.TO and Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.47 points, or 1.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 6.46 points, or 2.3%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 2.68%, or $1.08, to $41.37 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 2.85%, or $1.21, to $43.61 O/R

* The TSX is off 2.7% for the year.

