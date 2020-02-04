CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.77% to 17,512.73

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.77 percent to 17,512.73 * Leading the index were Bombardier Inc , up 15.0%, First Quantum Minerals Ltd , up 10.9%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc , higher by 6.8%. * Lagging shares were Eldorado Gold Corp , down 8.8%, Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd , down 6.7%, and Semafo Inc , lower by 6.0%. * On the TSX 146 issues rose and 85 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 31 new highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 233.9 million shares. * The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc , Aurora Cannabis Inc and Crescent Point Energy Corp . * The TSX's energy group rose 0.26 points, or 0.2%, while the financials sector climbed 3.46 points, or 1.1%. * West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 0.88%, or $0.44, to $49.67 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.79% , or $0.43, to $54.02 [O/R] * The TSX is up 2.6% for the year. Keywords: CANADA STOCKS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.