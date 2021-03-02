US Markets
CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.7% to 18,427.91

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.70 percent to 18,427.91

* Leading the index were Spin Master Corp <TOY.TO​>, up 23.6%, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd​ OR.TO, up 7.7%, and Cameco Corp​ CCO.TO, higher by 7.6%.

* Lagging shares were Trillium Therapeutics Inc​​ TRIL.TO, down 9.8%, West Fraser Timber Co Ltd​ WFG.TO, down 7.0%, and Interfor Corp​ IFP.TO, lower by 5.8%.

* On the TSX 134 issues rose and 81 fell as a 1.7-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 11 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 189.4 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.98 points, or 0.9%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.99 points, or 0.9%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 1.73%, or $1.05, to $59.59 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.81%, or $1.15, to $62.54 O/R

* The TSX is up 5.7% for the year.

