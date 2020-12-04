CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.68% to 17,517.04

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.68 percent to 17,517.04

* Leading the index were BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO​>, up 13.4%, MEG Energy Corp​ MEG.TO, up 11.5%, and Crescent Point Energy Corp​ CPG.TO, higher by 10.3%.

* Lagging shares were Seabridge Gold Inc​​ SEA.TO, down 7.9%, Trillium Therapeutics Inc​ TRIL.TO, down 7.4%, and Richelieu Hardware Ltd​ RCH.TO, lower by 5.4%.

* On the TSX 131 issues rose and 88 fell as a 1.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 18 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 215.1 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO, Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO and Blackberry Ltd BB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 5.09 points, or 5.8%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.11 points, or 0.7%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 0.88%, or $0.4, to $46.04 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.64%, or $0.31, to $49.02 O/R

* The TSX is up 2.7% for the year.

