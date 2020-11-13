CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.68% to 16,695.65

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.68 percent to 16,695.65

* Leading the index were Trillium Therapeutics Inc <TRIL.TO​>, up 12.3%, Intertape Polymer Group Inc​ ITP.TO, up 6.3%, and Celestica Inc​ CLS.TO, higher by 5.4%.

* Lagging shares were Altus Group Ltd (Ontario)​​ AIF.TO, down 10.6%, BRP Inc​ DOO.TO, down 3.8%, and Inter Pipeline Ltd​ IPL.TO, lower by 3.7%.

* On the TSX 153 issues rose and 64 fell as a 2.4-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 4 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 163.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.28 points, or 1.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.22 points, or 0.8%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 fell 2.21%, or $0.91, to $40.21 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 fell 1.72%, or $0.75, to $42.78 O/R

* The TSX is off 2.2% for the year.

