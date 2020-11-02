US Markets
CRON

CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.68% to 15,685.92

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.68 percent to 15,685.92.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.68 percent to 15,685.92

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO​>, up 15.6%, Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, up 12.2%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, higher by 10.6%.

* Lagging shares were Lightspeed POS Inc​​ LSPD.TO, down 2.9%, Aritzia Inc​ ATZ.TO, down 2.7%, and CGI Inc​ GIBa.TO, lower by 2.3%.

* On the TSX 177 issues rose and 45 fell as a 3.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 157.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.38 points, or 2.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.32 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 3.24%, or $1.16, to $36.95 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 3.27%, or $1.24, to $39.18 O/R

* The TSX is off 8.1% for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRON APHA LSPD SU CVE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular