CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.68% to 15,685.92

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.68 percent to 15,685.92

* Leading the index were Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO​>, up 15.6%, Cronos Group Inc​ CRON.TO, up 12.2%, and Aphria Inc​ APHA.TO, higher by 10.6%.

* Lagging shares were Lightspeed POS Inc​​ LSPD.TO, down 2.9%, Aritzia Inc​ ATZ.TO, down 2.7%, and CGI Inc​ GIBa.TO, lower by 2.3%.

* On the TSX 177 issues rose and 45 fell as a 3.9-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 2 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 157.6 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Aphria Inc APHA.TO and Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 1.38 points, or 2.2%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 1.32 points, or 0.5%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 3.24%, or $1.16, to $36.95 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 3.27%, or $1.24, to $39.18 O/R

* The TSX is off 8.1% for the year.

