CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.67% to 18,035.52

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX rises 0.67 percent to 18,035.52

* Leading the index were Canada Goose Holdings Inc <GOOS.TO​>, up 22.5%, Methanex Corp​ MX.TO, up 6.2%, and Seven Generations Energy Ltd​ VII.TO, higher by 5.6%.

* Lagging shares were New Gold Inc​​ NGD.TO, down 7.5%, NFI Group Inc​ NFI.TO, down 4.3%, and Aurora Cannabis Inc​ ACB.TO, lower by 4.1%.

* On the TSX 129 issues rose and 85 fell as a 1.5-to-1 ratio favored advancers. There were 12 new highs and no new lows, with total volume of 189.9 million shares.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO, Blackberry Ltd BB.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX's energy group .SPTTEN rose 0.63 points, or 0.7%, while the financials sector .SPTTFS climbed 2.53 points, or 0.8%.

* West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose 1.2%, or $0.67, to $56.36 a barrel. Brent crude LCOc1 rose 0.77%, or $0.45, to $58.91 O/R

* The TSX is up 3.5% for the year.

